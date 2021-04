Protest outside Downing Street calling for UK to recognise Myanmar's National Unity Government Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:24s 21 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Protest outside Downing Street calling for UK to recognise Myanmar's National Unity Government Protesters staged a demonstration outside Downing Street, London, calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to recognise the National Unity Government in Myanmar. This footage was filmed on April 21.

