Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, ISRG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.7%.

Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 5.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 7.9%.

Netflix is lower by about 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 2.3%, and ASML Holding, trading up 3.7% on the day.