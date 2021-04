Vaccine prevents from getting disease in severe illness form, may not prevent infection: AIIMS Director

As the vaccination drive against COVID-19 is underway across the country, Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on April 21 said, "The vaccine prevents you from getting the disease in the form of severe illness.

It may not prevent you from getting the infection.

Important to understand that even after the vaccine we may have a positive report, it is why important to wear a mask even after vaccine."