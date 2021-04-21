How your memory works -- and why forgetting is totally OK | Lisa Genova

Have you ever misplaced something you were just holding?

Completely blanked on a famous actor's name?

Walked into a room and immediately forgot why?

Neuroscientist Lisa Genova digs into two types of memory failures we regularly experience -- and reassures us that forgetting is totally normal.

Stay tuned for a conversation with TED science curator David Biello, where Genova describes the difference between common moments of forgetting and possible signs of Alzheimer's, debunks a widespread myth about brain capacity and shares what you can do to keep your brain healthy and your memory sharp.

