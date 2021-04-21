Keep These Do's and Don'ts in Mind After Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine

If you recently had or are set to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you probably have a few questions.

Here are five important do's and don'ts to keep in mind following your vaccine appointment.

1.

DON’T panic about possible side effects, Side effects following the vaccine are normal and actually a sign that your immune system is doing its job.

On the flip side, don’t worry if you aren’t experiencing side effects — the vaccine is still working.

2.

DO stay rested, hydrated and (if needed) medicated, Getting enough sleep and water will help your immune system function properly.

If you’re experiencing more severe side effects, it’s perfectly fine to take over-the-counter medicine for relief.

3.

DO keep using your vaccine arm, Muscle soreness on your vaccine arm is common and keeping it active will help.

The CDC recommends applying a “clean, cool, wet washcloth” to your injection site to mitigate any pain.

4.

DON’T post your vaccination card on social media, This makes it easier for scammers to forge cards or steal your identity.

You should also consider not laminating your card, as you may need to update it later with other information.

5.

DON’T stop wearing your mask in public spaces, Being fully vaccinated certainly means more freedom, but you still need to be mindful of others.

There is still not enough known about whether vaccinated people are able to spread COVID-19 to others