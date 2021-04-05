Tech Byte - Use Tech To Make Your COVID-19 Vaccine

More people are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine across the country, but there are still plenty of folks who haven't gotten the shot yet.

Let's look at how you can use tech to help make an appointment.

Finding and making an appointment to get your shot doesn't have to be difficult.

The findashot smartphone app looks for appointments at pharmacies near you.

Just plug in your zip code.

Then you can see what times are available, and where.

Be prepared to make online accounts with places like walmart or cvs to start the process.

If you don't want to use your phone, there's also a corresponding website - findashot.org.

Other websites that are good for finding places offering the shot, are vaccinehunter.o rg, and vaccinefinder.or g.

Vaccinehunter.org on the vaccine hunter site, click on your state on the main page.

It will take you to different facebook groups or websites, where people post where they're finding vaccines in their communities.

Vaccinefinder.org on the vaccine finder site, select which brand of vaccine you want to get, and put in your zip code.

The website lists which locations have that particular shot available, so you can look to try to make an appointment.

You can usually make an appointment online, but be prepared to make a phone call too, if needed.

Cdc.gov the cdc app or cdc.gov are also great resources to have to confirm if you're eligible for the vaccine in the first place.

The cdc can also help you track down your local health department, if you want to get the covid shot there, instead of another pharmacy.

And then after you get the vaccine, use can use your smartphone to tell the cdc about any side effects you have.

You can also use the v-safe after vaccination health checker for reminders if you need a second dose.

Cdc.gov/vsafe just go to cdc.gov/vsafe to register.

The site will give you step by step instructions on how to sign up.

Emily cassulo / tech byte keep in mind, you can't schedule vaccine appointments using v-safe, but those other sites i mentioned should do the trick.

Just make sure to check them daily.

They're constantly adding more appointments.

Good luck!

