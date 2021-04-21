Chris Christie Is Reportedly Considering Another Presidential Run in 2024

Chris Christie Is Reportedly Considering Another Presidential Run in 2024.

While speaking with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Christie said he won't rule out running for president against Donald Trump again.

On April 19, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he's still considering running again in 2024.

If Trump doesn't throw his hat in the ring, sources think Christie could appeal to the former president's supporters.

Christie also reportedly told friends he would be the only person running in 2024 with presidential campaign experience.

He worked on Trump's transition in 2016 after dropping out of the race in February of that year.

.

The former governor, who was also once a federal prosecutor, could likely draw support due to his experience in law enforcement