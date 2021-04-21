JD Power: New average car price is more than $37K

Buying a new car will cost you.
According to JD Power the average new car price was more than $37,000 in the first quarter of this year.
Buying a new car will cost you.
According to JD Power the average new car price was more than $37,000 in the first quarter of this year.
TO EAT.BUYING A NEW CAR WILL COSTYOU.ACCORDING TO J-D POWER...THE AVERAGE NEW CAR PRICE WASMORE THAN $37-THOUSAND DOLLARSIN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THISYEAR.THAT’S UP MORE THAN 8%FROM A YEAR AGO.NOW A LOT OF FACTORS AREBEHIND THIS.VEHICLE DEMAND IS BEINGFUELED BY PEOPLE RETURNING TOWORK AND HAVING TO COMMUTE...LOW INTEREST RATES... ANDPREFERENCES FOR MORE EXPENSIVEMODELS AND OPTIONS.SHOPPERS ALSO HAVE MORE TOSPEND--- DUE TO SAVING MONEYDURING THE PANDEMIC--- ANDSTIMULUS CHECKS.AT THE SAME TIME... AUTOMANUFACTURERS HAVE REDUCEDPRODU
1.35pm: US stocks mixed after lunch US benchmarks were mixed just after lunch as traders await big tech earnings from the US,..
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on heads of state to put their political differences to one side and make a collective..