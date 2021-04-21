JD Power: New average car price is more than $37K

According to JD Power the average new car price was more than $37,000 in the first quarter of this year.

TO EAT.BUYING A NEW CAR WILL COSTYOU.ACCORDING TO J-D POWER...THE AVERAGE NEW CAR PRICE WASMORE THAN $37-THOUSAND DOLLARSIN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THISYEAR.THAT’S UP MORE THAN 8%FROM A YEAR AGO.NOW A LOT OF FACTORS AREBEHIND THIS.VEHICLE DEMAND IS BEINGFUELED BY PEOPLE RETURNING TOWORK AND HAVING TO COMMUTE...LOW INTEREST RATES... ANDPREFERENCES FOR MORE EXPENSIVEMODELS AND OPTIONS.SHOPPERS ALSO HAVE MORE TOSPEND--- DUE TO SAVING MONEYDURING THE PANDEMIC--- ANDSTIMULUS CHECKS.AT THE SAME TIME... AUTOMANUFACTURERS HAVE REDUCEDPRODU