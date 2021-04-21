Skip to main content
LVMPD charges man with attempted murder at gas station

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
LVMPD police say the man on your screen is charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man at a gas station.

A new arrest report details what happened Friday near Jones and Spring Mountain.

METRO POLICE SAY THE MAN ON YOUR SCREEN IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER STABBING A MAN AT A GAS STATION. A NEW ARREST REPORT DETAILS WHAT HAPPENED FRIDAY NEAR JONES AND SPRING MOUNTAIN. INVESTIGATORS SAY ANDREW CUBIT GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH THE MAN BEFORE ATTACKING HIM---THEN LEAVING THE SCENE. POLICE WERE ABLE TO TRACK CUBIT DOWN WITH A LICENSE PLATE BECAUSE HE WAS ALLEGEDLY DRIVING DRUNK.

