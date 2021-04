A refresher on school zone safety driving

As students return to the classroom this year the valley has seen not seen any child-involved crashes in school zones.

ZINK WITH CLARKCOUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT POLICE...AND BEFORE THE PANDEMIC...OURDISTRICT SAW 41 CHILDREN WHOWERE INVOLVED IN CAR-PEDESTRIANINCIDENTS...IN 2020, DURING IN-PERSONINSTRUCTION, CCSD SAW 41CHILDREN HIT BY A VEHICLE WHILECOMING OR GOING FROM SCHOOLCAMPUS.SO FAR, WE HAVE HAS ZEROCHILDREN-INVOLVED CRASHES INSCHOOL ZONES THIS YEAR.AS WE LOOK AHEAD INTO 2021,WHERE WE ARE SEEING IN-PERSONINSTRUCTION COME BACKFULL-FORCE, IT IS IMPERATIVE TOKEEP THAT STATISTIC AT ZERO.THREE RULES DRIVERS OFTEN IGNOREIN SCHOOL ZONES ARE:IF THERE ARE CHILDREN INSIDE THESCHOOL ZONE PERIMETERS, IF THESCHOOL ZONE LIGHTS ARE ON OR ITIS 30 MINUTES BEFORE OR AFTERSCHOOL HOURS, IT IS CONSIDEREDAN ACTIVE SCHOOL ZONE.U-TURNS ARE NOT PERMITTED INSIDESCHOOL ZONES.

DRIVERS MUSTCONTINUE THROUGH THE SCHOOLZONE, AND ONCE THEY ARE OUT OFTHE ZONE, THEY MAY FLIP LEGALLYFLIP A U-TURN AT THE NEXTPERMITTING INTERSECTION.THE SPEED LIMIT INSIDE A SCHOOLZONE IS DETERMINED BY THESLOWEST VEHICLE IN THE ZONE.

IFA CAR NEXT TO YOU IS GOING 5MPHBELOW THE POSTED SCHOOL ZONELIMIT, YOU MUST ALSO DRIVE ATTHAT RATE.

THERE WILL BE INCREASED EFFORTS FROM LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, CCSD POLICE AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO MAKE SURE OUR CHILDREN ARE SAFE AS THEY RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM. HOWEVER, IT IS UP TO US AS A COMMUNITY TO DO OUR PART TO KEEP SCHOOL ZONES SAFE BY CHECKING YOUR SPEED, FOCUSING ON THE ROAD BY ELIMINATING DISTRACTIONS AND REMEMBERING LIVES ARE ALWAYS ON THE LINE.