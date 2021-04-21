AG Merrick Garland Announces Investigation Into Minneapolis Police Dept

AG Merrick Garland Announces , Investigation Into Minneapolis Police Dept.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the investigation on Wednesday, .

A day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing, Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney General, via 'The New York Times'.

The Justice Department will scrutinize the use of force, instances of discrimination and unlawful treatment of those with behavioral health issues... ... that may be components of a pattern at the Minneapolis Police Department.

The investigation could result in a public report and civil suit.

Garland is also overseeing an investigation into whether Floyd's civil rights were violated by Chauvin prior to his death