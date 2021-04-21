Justice Department To Launch Probe Into Minneapolis Police Practices Following Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdicts
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced an investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following the guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

Skyler Henry reports.

