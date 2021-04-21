Walk In COVID Vaccine Appointments

Cook County opened its pilot program on Wednesday for walk in appointments for the COVID vaccine.
People can walk in two mass vaccination sites: Matteson and Tinley Park.
Cook County opened its pilot program on Wednesday for walk in appointments for the COVID vaccine.
People can walk in two mass vaccination sites: Matteson and Tinley Park.
Those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine don't have to spend hours online searching for an available appointment. Gov. Jared Polis..
Walk-in appointments were previously only available for New Yorkers over age 75. The change comes as vaccine supply finally..