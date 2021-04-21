3 Colorado mass vaccination sites will start taking drive-ups, walk-ups without appointments

With about one-third of eligible Coloradans fully vaccinated and about half of the population having received their first dose, the state is opening up three of the mass vaccination clinics for drive-in and walk-in vaccines that do not require appointments, the governor announced Tuesday.
COVID Mass Vaccination Sites Taking Walk-Ins Without Appointments Amid High Demand
CBS 4 Denver
