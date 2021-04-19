6:30 Baptist Health Walk-In COVID Vaccines 04.18.2021

WALK IN APPOINTMENTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE BAPTIST HEALTH COVID VACCINE CLINICS THIS WEEK.

Appointments will be available at the baptist health covid vaccine clinics this week.

Starting monday baptist health corbin--and lexington will accept walk in appointments.

The corbin clinic will run from 8 a-m to 3 p-m until april 23rd and the lexington clinic will run from 8-30 a-m to 3 p-m until the 22nd.

The richmond clinic will start accepting walk ins on tuesday from 8 a-m to 2 p-m.

Appointments are for the first dose of the pfizer vaccine.

