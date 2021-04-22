Cook County Offers Walk-In Vaccines In Tinley Park, Matteson

If you've been trying and failing to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, Cook County Health is now accepting walk-ins at its Tinley Park and Matteson mass vaccination sites.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe tells you what you need to know.
