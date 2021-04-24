Plenty of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine opportunities this weekend

If you’re still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine, there will be plenty of chances to get the shot this weekend at pop-up events across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

IF YOU STILL NEED TO GET YOURCOVID VACCINE ... YOU'LL HAVEPLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES THISWEEKEND.SEVERAL HEALTHORGANIZATIONS ARE TEAMING UPTO GET MOST ADULTS INCINCINNATI AND NORTHERNKENTUCKY VACCINATED... WITHFREE POP-UP EVENTS.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER MONIQUE JOHN HAS MORE.MONIQUE?ANYONE 16 AND UP WILL BE ABLETO COME HERE TO MUSIC HALL ANDWASHINGTON PARK LATER TODAY TOGET REGISTERED AND VACCINATED.IT'S PART OF THE "GET OUT THEVAX" CAMPAIGN BEING ORGANIZEDBY THE CITY'S HEALTHDEPARTMENT, HAMILTON COUNTYAND A NUMBER OF LOCALHOSPITALS AND HEALTH CENTERS.THE EVENT WILL BE GOING ONFROM 10 A-M TO 4 P-M.ORGANIZERS SAY WALK-INS AREWELCOME AND URGE PEOPLE TOCOME EVEN IF THEY ARE NOTREGISTERED.RENEE MAHAFFEY HARRIS/PRESIDENT & CEO, CENTER FOR CLOSINGTHE HEALTH GAP"We wanted tomake it easy and accessible.And the fact that all of ourhealth systems came togetherto make this possible as apart of our annual health expowhich is being held virtually,but this component is in-person.

So we need you to comedown.

We want to make sure wecan do all that is possiblenot only to protect ourselves,our family and our friends,and getting vaccinated is thekey."CINCINNATI HEALTH DEPARTMENTWILL BE REGISTERING PEOPLE FORTHEIR SECOND SHOT WHEN THEYCOME OUT HERE TODAY.

