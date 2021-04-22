Werewolves Within Movie

Werewolves Within Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who (or what) lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit.

Directed by Josh Ruben starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Harvey Guillen, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Sarah Burns, Glenn Fleshler, Michael Chernus, Wayne Duvall, George Basil, Catherine Curtin release date June 25, 2021 (in theaters), July 2, 2021 (on VOD)