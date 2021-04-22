American Fighter Movie (2021) - George Kosturos, Tommy Flanagan, Bryan Craig, Allison Paige, Sean Patrick Flanery

American Fighter Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Desperate for cash to save his deathly ill mother, college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos,American Wrestler: The Wizard)enters the hidden world of underground fighting.

Ali shows promise,buthe lacksskills,andgets beaten bloody.

Duke (Sean Patrick Flanery,The Boondock Saints), a troubledhandler, takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor—but is it enough to make Ali awinner?

Based on a true story, this gritty action tale also stars Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”) Director Shaun Piccinino Writers Brian Rudnick, Carl Morris, Shaun Piccinino Actors George Kosturos, Tommy Flanagan, Bryan Craig, Allison Paige, Sean Patrick Flanery Genre Action and Adventure Run Time 1 hour 38 minutes