The Resort Movie Clip - Coyote

The Resort Movie Clip - Coyote - Plot synopsis: Lex is a writer obsessed with the paranormal.

For her birthday, Lex’s three closest friends decide to take her on a surprise trip to an abandoned resort in Hawaii.

The resort is the supposed haunt of an infamous ghost, The Half-Faced Girl, and Lex is determined to find her.

When they arrive on the island, they find a massive, beautiful and eerily empty resort.

Just as Lex decides that this was just an urban legend, her friends start to disappear one by one, leaving her at the mercy of the evil spirit.

Starring: Bianca Haase, Brock O'Hurn, Michael Vlamis Directed by: Taylor Chien Release Date: 4/30/21