Active police investigation at a Cape Coral home

WE’RE SPEAKING TO A LOCALCOUNSELOR ABOUT WAYS YOU CANCOPE... NEARLY ONE YEAR LATERAN INTRIGUING SCENE AT A HOME INCAPE CORAL TONIGHT ..POLICE TAPE SURROUNDING IT ..THE POLICE FORENSICS UNITWORKING THERE ALONGSIDE SOMEANTHROPOLOGY STUDENTS.THANKS FOR JOINING US..

I’MPATRICK NOLAN..AND I’M JANE MONREAL..FOX 4’S CALVIN LEWIS IS AT THESCENE AND TELLS US WHAT WE KNOWSO FAR.Reporter Calvin Lewis: POLICETAPE AND A PILE OF DEBRIS IS ALLTHAT’S LEFT AFTER AUTHORITIESBEGAN AN INVESTIGATION AT THISHOME.IT’S A SCENE THAT HAS SOMENEIGHBORS TALKING.Fred Welch, Neighbor: "I camehome and I noticed they weredigging out there in the backyard."Reporter: THIS AFTERNOON- CAPEPOLICE FORENSICS UNITS ALONGWITH UNITS ALONG WITH FGCUFORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGY STUDENTSWERE STUDENTS WERE SEEN DIGGINGAND SIFTING THROUGH DIRT ATTHIS CAPE CORAL HOME.NOT MUCH IS KNOWN AT THIS TIMEAS TO WHAT SPARKED OFFICIALS TOINITIATE THIS SEARCH.BUT IT’S NOT THE FIRST TIMEAUTHORITIES HAVE BEEN AT THEHOME.Welch: "Couple days ago, we’veseen the cops go over there witha dog and they were sniffing outthe whole backyard.

I don’t knowwhat they were sniffing for."Reporter: WE SPOKE WITH ONENEIGHBOR WHO DID NOT WANT TO GOON CAMERA OUT OF RESPECT OF THEHOMEOWNERS.SHE TOLD US SHE BELIEVES IT’SLIKELY RELATED TO A COLD CASEINVESTIGATION THAT PRE-DATES THECURRENT OWNERS.THAT COULD EXPLAIN THE SEARCHBUT IT’S A SITUATION THAT ISBAFFLING NEIGHBORS.Welch: "I know the neighborhoodpretty good here and everybodyseems to be nice.

There’scouple of neighbors that justmoved in and they’re not used tothis either, I’m sure."Reporter Calvin Lewis: WE DIDREACH OUT TO THE HOMEOWNERS-HOWEVER- THEY DENIED TO PROVIDEUS ANY COMMENTS.CAPE POLICE SAY THIS IS ANACTIVE INVESTIGATION AND CAN NOTRELEASE ANY OTHER INFORMATION ATTHIS TIME.WE’LL BE SURE