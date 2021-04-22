Local Professor of History gives perspective on the future of policing after the Chauvin verdict

Professor of History at Florida Southwestern State College, Brandon Jett, talked to FOX 4 anchor, Jane Monreal, about what the verdict could mean for police reform in the future.

The conversation about future policing and systemic issues, is just beginning.

TOOK PLACE... POSSIBLYCONTRIBUTING TO LOWER CASES OFCONVICTIONS.ALTHOUGH THE JURY DECIDED ON THEGUILTY VERDICT YESTERDAY... THECONVERSATION IS FAR FROM OVER.I SPOKE TO A HISTORY PROFESSORFROM FLORIDA SOUTHWESTERN STATECOLLEGE TODAY ABOUT WHAT THISCOULD MEAN FOR POLICE REFORM.Jane: "Is this a turning pointor not, in the way of policingin the future?

Brandon: "I wishI could say yes, but as ahistorian of race crimepolicing, I don’t think this isa turning point.

It’s animportant point please don’t getme wrong.

It’s a big deal."{BUTT T}"You did see some importantcracks in that blue wall ofsilence.

You have policeofficers coming forward andsaying this was wrong.

This wasexcessive use of force.

This wasunreasonable.

But, at the sametime you had those two or threeother police officers who werethere in the moment that GeorgeFloyd was being killed, and didabsolutely nothing to stop it.

Ithink that is part of thatlarger systemic problem.Institutional problems thatpeople are really clamoring fora change."Jane: "Where do we go from here?What should be our take awayafter yesterday’s verdict?"Brandon: "What led us to thispoint?

Again, a series ofsustained global protests over ayear, a video, a tragic death.The larger picture?

This cannotbe a stopping point.

This has tobe a jumping off point, abeginning point.

We continue tohave these conversations andkeep the pressure oninstitutions.

Keep the pressureon law-enforcement andhopefully, also be a time forreflection and communitybuilding.

Let’s come together tomake sure that these thingsdon’t continue to happen.

It’smuch better to haveconversations on