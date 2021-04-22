Stunning 4k clip shows Northern Lights 'dancing' in skies above Canada

"The video is made up of over 400 still photos," said creator Greg who is a storm chaser.

This stunning 4k timelapse shows the Northern Lights in the skies above Saskatchewan in Canada on April 17.

"The images were shot shortly after midnight in the early hours of the 17th of April," he added.

In the foreground are two 1952 Mercury Meteor cars.