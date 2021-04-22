Skip to main content
Thursday, April 22, 2021

Stunning 4k clip shows Northern Lights 'dancing" in skies above Canada

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This stunning 4k timelapse shows the Northern Lights in the skies above Saskatchewan in Canada on April 17.

"The video is made up of over 400 still photos," said creator Greg who is a storm chaser.

"The images were shot shortly after midnight in the early hours of the 17th of April," he added.

In the foreground are two 1952 Mercury Meteor cars.

