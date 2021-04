'Let's Do This Revere' aims to boost vaccinations in city

TODD, GOOD MORNING.REPORTER: REVERE BEACH WILL BE AVERY POPULAR SPOT THIS SUMMER.AND THE CITY IS NOW MAKING A NEWPUSH TO MAKE SURE THE PEOPLE WHOGATHER HERE, ARE VACCINATED FORTHE VIRUS.REVERE’S MAYOR SAYS HE WANTS 70%OF RESIDENTS FULLY VACCINATED BYJULY 4.AS PART OF THAT EFFORT, DUBBEDLET’S DO THIS REVERE, SIGNS WILLBE SET UP AROUND THE CITYSHOWING THE VACCINATIONPROGRESS.DOZENS OF COMMUNITY LEADERS,INCLUDING THE MAYOR, HAVE BEENDUBBED VACCINE CHAMPIONS TOCONVINCE OTHERS TO GET THEIRSHOTS.AND BILLBOARDS AND FLYERS TOMAKE THE CASE CITYWIDE.DESPITE THE PROGRESS BEING MADE,HEALTH EXPERTS ARE STILL WORRIEDABOUT THE CASE NUMBERS IN THECOMMONWEALTH.AND THE HEAVY TOLL THEY TAKE ONTHE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM.