Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie Will Plead Not Guilty To Perjury Charge

Brooke Shafer reports Runcie is accused of making a false statement to a grand jury.
Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie Arrested On Perjury
CBS4 Miami
CBS4's Bobeth Yates spoke with attorney David Weinstein about the case.
Brooke Shafer reports Runcie is accused of making a false statement to a grand jury.
CBS4's Bobeth Yates spoke with attorney David Weinstein about the case.
Broward County Schools SuperintendentRobert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.