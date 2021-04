'Lead by example': Veteran owned local company partners with Sporting KC

HERE ON KMBC.WELL A NEW SEASON BEGINS FRIDAYFOR SPORTING KC FANS.WHO VISIT CHILDREN’S MERCY PARK.WE’LL SEE A SPECIAL TYPE OF HOTDOG.KMBC9’S ROB HUGHES HAS MORE ONTHE CLUB’S PARTNERSHIP WITH ALOCAL COMPANY.WE’RE TRYING TO SET THE EXAMPLEFOR WHAT COMPANIES SHOULD DO FOROTHERS PATRICK MONTGOMERY IS AFORMER ARMY RANGER WHO FOUNDEDCASEY CATTLE COMPANY, WHICH ISABOUT MORE THAN MAKING MONEY.YOU CAN DO THAT AND YOU CAN ALSOTAKE CARE OF THE PEOPLE IN YOURCOMMUNITIES AND THE PEOPLE THATTAKE CARE OF YOU BY ORDERINGYOUR PRODUCT AND AND SHOWINGSUPPORT FOR FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVEIN THE FIVE YEAR OLD COMPANYHIRES AND TAKES CARE OF VETERANSIN THE COMMUNITY.IT’S HUGE.IT’S IT’S THE PART OF MYBUSINESS THAT IS MOST IMPACTFULIN MY OWN LIFE THE COMPANYRECENTLY.PARTNERED WITH SPORTING KC THEWORLD FAMOUS WAGYU GOURMET HOTDOGS WILL BE FEATURED ATCHILDREN’S MERCY PARK AND THEIRSLIDERS AT THE SUITE LEVEL.IT’S FANTASTIC AND IT’SDEFINITELY UNIQUE EATINGEXPERIENCE A LOT DIFFERENT THANANYTHING.YOU CAN BUY AT A GROCERY STORESMONTGOMERY AND HIS TEAM.LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUE TAKINGCARE OF THE COMMUNITY AS THECOMMUNITY TAKES CARE OF THEMPEOPLE OF THIS COMMUNITY OFCANADA EMBRACED US AND AND IT’SBEEN AN AWESOME FEELING JUST,YOU KNOW, BEING BORN AND RAISEDTHAT HERE IN KANSAS CITY, ANDAND I MEAN I’VE OVER THE WORLDAND THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE THEMIDWEST ROB HUGHES KBC 9 NEWS.CASEY CATTLE COMPANY IS BASED INWESTON.YOU CAN FIND ITS PRODUCTS THATSELECT HY-VEE STORES AND IT’SOP