Chinese man in 'Monkey King' costume sits on top of truck to attract tourists for his circus

A man in a Monkey King costume sat on the top of a truck when it was moving along a road to attract tourists for his circus in eastern China.

The video was filmed in the city of Suqian in Jiangsu Province on April 19.

The Monkey King is a main character from one of the four classic Chinese novels called "Journey to the West." According to reports, the man was from a local circus.

Since the circus wanted to attract more tourists, they decided to let the man dress up as the Monkey King to perform on the top of a truck.

Police have told off the man and the truck driver and fined the driver 50 yuan (£5.60).

The video was provided by local media with permission.