A man in a Monkey King costume sat on the top of a truck when it was moving along a road to attract tourists for his circus in eastern China.
Chinese man in 'Monkey King' costume sits on top of truck to attract tourists for his circus
The video was filmed in the city of Suqian in Jiangsu Province on April 19.
The Monkey King is a main character from one of the four classic Chinese novels called "Journey to the West." According to reports, the man was from a local circus.
Since the circus wanted to attract more tourists, they decided to let the man dress up as the Monkey King to perform on the top of a truck.
Police have told off the man and the truck driver and fined the driver 50 yuan (£5.60).
The video was provided by local media with permission.