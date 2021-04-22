IRS to start sending child tax-credit payments in July

American families are about to get a boost.
The IRS will start sending out the new $3,000 child tax-credit payments in July.
Unlike past payments in COVID relief packages these will be made on a monthly basis rather than one lump sum.
$3,000 Child Tax Credit , to Begin in July, Says IRS.
IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig addressed
the credit on Tuesday..
