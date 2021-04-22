Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, OKTA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.
Year to date, Okta registers a 11.7% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 4.2%.
Micron Technology is showing a gain of 14.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Biogen, trading down 3.6%, and Peloton Interactive, trading up 2.9% on the day.
