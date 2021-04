Company shares sustainable lifestyle ideas for Earth Day

DESOLATION WILDERNESS LOOKINGNICE TODAY SHOULD BE AWONDERFUL AFTERNOON YOU CANGET OUT ENJOY THE WEATHER HAVEYOUR FULL FORECAST COMING UPJUST A FEW MINUTES.

ALRIGHT,SMELLY WET FOOD WASTE LIKEVEGGIE SCRAPS AND LEFTOVERSTHAT STACK ALWAYS SEEMS TOLEAK BEFORE YOU CAN GET OUT OFTHE HOUSE RIGHT.

THERE'S ACOOL NEW SOLUTION THAT MAY BEJUST THE NEXT MUST HAVEHOUSEHOLD ITEM FOR ANYONE WHOUS NOW, MATT MOORE TO LEAVETHE CEO OF PALIN INTERNATIONALSUSTAINABILITY COMPANY MATTTHANKS JOINING US THISMORNING.

YEAH, THANKS FORHAVING ME IT'S GREAT TO BEHERE OKAY SO THIS NEW YOU GUYSDONE A LOT FOR THE ENVIRONMENTWANT TO GET TO THAT BUTEXPLAIN THIS NEW PRODUCT YOUHAVE BECAUSE IT'S GOING TOGAME CHANGER.

YEAH SO I MEANFOR ABOUT A DECADE ONLY KINDOF CHANGES EVERYTHING I'VE GOTONE RIGHT HERE MY SHOULDER.IT TAKE IT BASICALLY MAKESTURNING YOUR HOUSEHOLD FOODSCRAPS INTO DIRT IN ABOUT.

YOUKNOW THE DAY, BUT I YOU KNOW12 HOURS REALLY REALLY EASY.SO YOU DID YOU KNOW THIS SORTOF FITS INTO.

THANK COOKDINNER AT NIGHT YOU SCRAPEYOUR PLATED 3 IN HER GARBAGECAN YOU CAN THAT'S GREAT YOUPLAYED IN THE LOW ME THATSTART LIKE A DISHWASHER ANDTHE NEXT MORNING WHEN THE NEXTAFTERNOON.

YOU WILL HAVE THATYOU CAN PUT IN YOUR GARDENBEDS OR PUT A NEW AND SENDTHAT TO COMPOST SO SCRAPS TOSTIR IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS.YEAH, YEAH WE'RE KIND OFMIMICKING MOTHER NATURE HERE,IT'S IT SOUNDS KIND OF WEIRD ICALL IT MY MAGIC THERE ITWOULD BE ONLY ON THE GROUNDTHEY BREAK THEM UP INTO LITTLECHUNKS.

YOU KNOW IT'S HEMOISTURE YOU KNOW IT'S REALLYFASCINATING THE WAY THIS WORKSAND IT'S JUST IT'S BEEN ABOUT3 YEARS IN THE WORKS.

SO YOUGUYS HAVE TAKEN THE VIEW THATYOU A LOT OF EFFORT.TO MAKE SURE THIS WORKS ANDI THINK WHAT IT DOES AT LEAST4 PEOPLE LIKE ME AT IT THATSTEP FROM GETTING THE SCRAPSFROM THE TABLE.

IT TO A PLACEIN THE BACKYARD WHERE YOU CANCOMPOST IS THE HARDEST ONE INMANY TIMES IT DETERS PEOPLEYOU GUYS HAVE ALSO DONE A LOTFOR THE ENVIRONMENT THAT YOUWHERE WE SAW SOME VIDEO THEREYOU COULD PUT RECYCABLE PHONECASES INTO THE LOOMING AS WELLBUT HOW IMPORTANT EXPLAIN THENUMBERS FOR YOUR COMPANIESRACKING UP A LOT OF PLASTICWASTE BASICALLY.YEAH SO YOU DID IT WE'REREALLY FOCUSED ON IS MAKING ITEASY FOR PEOPLE TO DO WHAT'SCALLED A SWAPS YOU KNOW SO IGUESS ALL TIME WHY IS IT SOHARD TO LIVE SUSTAINABLY US INREALLY MOST BECOME IT COMESDOWN TO LIKE WE'RE ALWAYSASKED TO SACRIFICE.

YES ANDWHAT I FEEL IS DONE IS WE SAIDIF YOU INSTEAD OF ASKING TOSACRIFICE WHAT IF WE OFFEREDYOU A PRODUCT LIKE A PHONECASE THAT IS EXACTLY LIKE AREGULAR PLASTIC THIS ONE WILLCOMPLETE COPS.

SO THERE'S NOPLACE.

BEING OUT SO IT JUSTCOMES DOWN LIKE YOU'RE GOINGTO BUY SOMETHING ANYWAY.

RIGHTWHAT WE WANT MAKE IT EASY FORYOU TO BUY SOMETHING THAT'SJUST BETTER.

AND THAT'S WHATYOU LIKE YOU JUST MAKEEVERYDAY PRODUCTS WITH OUTHERE EVERY DAY WASTE LIKE YOUSAID THE IMPACT IS HUGE SUCH ACOOL PRODUCT NOT ONLY THEPHONE CASES YOU'VE TAKEN MORETHAN A HALF A MILLION POUNDSOF PLASTIC OUT OF THE THAT'SJUST WONDERFUL TO HEAR.WHERE DO WE GO TO GET MOREINFORMATION ON THIS.

LIKE ASTALK HOMS BY FAR THE EASIESTPLACE TO FIND YOU KNOW IFYOU'RE JUST SEARCH FOR PEOPLETHAT YOU FIND AWE'VE GOT ABOUT A MILLIONCUSTOMERS DOWN AND THAT HALFMILLION POUNDS OF ABOUT48 MILLION GROCERY BAGS WORTHAUSTIN SO COOL.WITH DYLAN, THANKS SO MUCHFOR JOINING US THIS MORNING.

IGOT TO GET MY HANDS ON ONE OFTHOSE FOOD SCRAP INCINERATORTHINGS.

ME KNOW, HE'S AWESOMETHANK YOU SO MUCH MATT A LOT.8.16 RIGHT NOW.WE TALK ABOUT CYCLING ALLTHE TIME HOW IMPORTANT IT ISRIGHT NOW THAT WAS A PRETTYCOOL PRODUCTS RICHER WHILE YOUGUYS WERE TALKING I WENT ON TOTHE CASE DOT COM AND LOOK ATTHE CASES SOME.THAT IS SUCH A COOL IDEALIKE YOU'RE SAYING ALL ABOUTTHAT AND A GREAT WAY TO.I LIKE THAT ON EARTH DAY.ALL RIGHT SO YOUR FORECAST OFFTAKE A LOOK AT SACRAMENTO.IT'S HARD TO DIFFERENTIATE