Thursday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Biotechnology Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Takung Art, up about 36.4% and shares of MarineMax up about 13.7% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by CEL-SCI, trading higher by about 33.2% and Novan, trading up by about 18.4% on Thursday.