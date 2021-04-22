Scott Eastwood On Working With Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham

Scott Eastwood tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel about playing the villain in the upcoming action-thriller "Wrath of Man".
Plus, he praises director Guy Ritchie and co-star Jason Statham.
Scott Eastwood tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel about playing the villain in the upcoming action-thriller "Wrath of Man".
Plus, he praises director Guy Ritchie and co-star Jason Statham.
Check out the official trailer for the action thriller movie Wrath of Man, directed by Guy Ritchie. It stars Jason Statham, Scott..