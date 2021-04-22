COVID testing stopped after devotees returning from Pak misbehaved with medical team

Charanjit Singh, Senior Medical Officer, DH Amritsar on April 22 informed out of 816 devotees who returned from Pakistan after celebrating Baisakhi, 200 were found COVID positive.

Adding on it, he said the testing was stopped at the centre after devotees started misbehaved with medical team.

"Out of 816 devotees, who returned from Pak, testing of 650 devotees was done and 200 of them tested COVID +ve.

Testing was stopped after they misbehaved with medical team.

We'll start a probe and also file complaint against them," Singh told ANI.