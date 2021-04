Justin Theroux On Following In Harrison Ford's Footsteps For 'The Mosquito Coast'

Harrison Ford's 1986 movie "The Mosquito Coast" is now being expanded into an Apple TV+ series.

Star Justin Theroux chats with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about following in the acting icon's footsteps for the series.

Plus, co-star Melissa George shares what it was like to work alongside Theroux.