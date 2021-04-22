Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 22, 2021

Colombians are vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bogota

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:31s 0 shares 1 views
Colombians are vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bogota
Colombians are vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bogota

Health personnel are vaccinated inside their cars in the north of Bogota with the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination center amid a reinstated strict lockdown to help curb the spread of

Health personnel are vaccinated inside their cars in the north of Bogota with the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination center amid a reinstated strict lockdown to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, on April 22, in Colombia.

Explore

You might like