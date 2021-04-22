DMX's Memorial Service to Be Livestreamed

DMX's Memorial Service , to Be Livestreamed.

A private memorial service will be held for the late rapper at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 24 ahead of his funeral on April 25.

The memorial service will be livestreamed on DMX's YouTube channel starting at 4 p.m.

ET.

On April 25, the homegoing celebration will broadcast live on BET and its YouTube channel at 2:20 p.m.

ET.

Any updates will be made available on DMX's Instagram page.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died at the age of 50 on April 9 after suffering a heart attack days before.

Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.

He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.

, DMX's family, via statement.

Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.

, DMX's family, via statement