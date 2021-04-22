President Biden Hosts Virtual World Climate Summit; Pledges To Cut Greenhouse Gases By Half By End Of Decade

Forty world leaders showed up on-screen as President Joe Biden set out to prove the U.S. is back in the climate fight.Debra Alfarone reports.
(4/22/21)
Patricia Espinosa, UN Climate Chief, joins Christiane Amanpour to discuss President Biden’s Earth Day summit and whether the..
Today is Earth Day and world leaders are meeting to discuss how to tackle climate change. President Biden announced a new pledge to..