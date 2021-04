Earth Day 2021: Two Arizona kids help cleanup their neighborhood in home-built garbage and recycling trucks

In honor of Earth Day, two kids from Gilbert, Arizona are picking up trash in their neighborhood while raising money for charity.

Ever since third-grader Roman Sexton was a toddler, he says he was fascinated by garbage trucks.

So, his dad Brian built him his own.

Now, Roman and his younger sister Gracey drive around their neighborhood in their personalized trucks picking up trash