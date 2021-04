Our Dream Wedding Movie

Our Dream Wedding Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: Commitment-shy Haley tries on her grandma's 'magical' wedding veil and is transported to her future, where she and long-term boyfriend Scott are happily married with two beautiful children.

Is she finally ready to commit?

Director: Rhonda Baraka Writers: Jennifer Edwards, Amy Katherine Taylor Stars: Rachel Hendrix, James Austin Kerr, Olivia Laine Welch