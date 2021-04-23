What is the most important part of the Kentucky Derby?
It's the horses!
Duh!
But horses don't just race.
No, they have many tricks up there sleeve!
Get a taste of how the horses tick here--it may surprise you!
King Fury, a $950,000 purchase who won the Grade 3 Lexington on April 10 at Keeneland, will be added to the Kentucky Derby..
The fastest two minutes in sports is set for May 1st and Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts have their eyes on some early..