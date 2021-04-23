The Royal Box episode 13: The year's highlights, relevance of the Queen's speech and Royal Family's Christmas plans

Christmas presents, plans and traditions are all discussed in The Royal Box Christmas special.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, royal commentator Victoria Murphy and Prince Charles' former butler Grant Harrold join presenter Kate Thornton on the sofa to talk all things festive.

Elsewhere former royal party planner and etiquette expert Alexandra Messervy busts popular Royal Family myths and outlines every detail of the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

Plus, we hit the streets of London to find out what the British public would gift the Queen for Christmas.