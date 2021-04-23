Advocates: Bill intended to help renters in Baltimore could do the opposite, urges mayor to veto it

GATHERED AT CITY HALL TO URGEBALTIMORE MAYOR BRANDON SCOTTTO VETO A BILL THEY BELIEVEWILL HARM TENANTS IN THE CITY.WMAR-2 NEWS RAY STRICKLAND ISLIVE IN BALTIMORE TONIGHT.

ANDRAY THE BILL IS SUPPOSED TOHELP RENTERS SAVE MONEY BYGIVING THEM TWO OPTIONS TO PAYFOR SECURITY DEPOSITS, BUTSOME WORRY ONE OF THE OPTIONSCOULD HAVE THEM PAYING MORE INTHE LONG RUN.yes the bill which would giverenters cheaper options topaying security despositis isreceiving harsh criticism fromadvocates Thatsay one of the twoalternatives is paying forrental security insurancetheydescribe as misleading anpredatory.13 32 50“This bill is ascam” Outside of city hall,housing and renters advocateswith Baltimore RentersUnitedare fighting to kill asecurity deposit alternativesbill they say will harmtenants.

13 58 52“If it seemsto go to be true, it probablyis” The bill passed by citycouncil two weeks ago wouldgive renters two options topay for a security deposit byallowing them to pay insmaller installments or bybuying rental securityinsurance from a companycalled Rhino But advocates saythe word insurance ismisleading adding itsurety bond that could takeaway certain tenantprotections and cost them morein the long run.

Caitlingoldblatt, DemocraticSocialist of America(Baltimore) 13 33 23“If alandlord files a claim throughRhino, the surety would paythe landlord and seekrepayment from the renter.Tenants do not even have theability to receive their moneyback at the end of a leaseterm” Marceline WhiteMaryland Consumer RightsCoalition 13 40 54“Are theygoing to offer the installmentplan or are they going to dosomething where they knowtheywhat from the venturecapitalist firm.

Advocates saythey strongly support theoption to allow renters to payin smaller installments butthey say they canthe surety bondurging Mayor Scott to veto thebill.

Terrel Askew UnitedWorkers 13 47 58“I urge MayorScott to do the right thing,to recognize that he to comesfrom my same background.

Inot trying to hurt you.

Dontry to hurt me”((AD LIB)) LIVE IN BALTIMORRAY STRICKLAND, WMAR-2 NEWS."MY SON SHOULD BE BURYING ME."THOSE WERE THE WORDS OF DAUNWRIGHT'S MOTHE