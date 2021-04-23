Palghar COVID hospital fire incident not national news: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Palghar COVID hospital fire incident is "not national news".

"In today's meeting with the PM, we will talk about Oxygen, Remdesivir, an adequate quantity of vaccines for the State...also the Palghar fire incident, it is not national news.

State government will provide financial assistance to those affected," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

13 people have lost their lives in a fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar.