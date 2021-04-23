Noodle bar explodes due to gas leak in northern China

A noodle bar exploded due to a gas leak, injuring one in northern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Shenyang in Liaoning Province on April 22, shows a ball of fire suddenly bursting out of a noodle bar with debris flying out and nearby pedestrians fleeing.

Firefighters used a water hose to dilute the gas in the noodle bar and gas cylinders were moved out of it.

An employee of the noodle bar was burnt and sent to hospital for treatment.

Fortunately, he was not in life-threatening condition.

The cause is in further investigation, reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.