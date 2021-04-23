Charred interior of Indian hospital where 13 COVID-19 patients died in fire

Footage reveals the charred interior of a hospital near Mumbai where at least 13 COVID-19 patients lost their lives in a fire.

The visuals filmed on April 13 shows officials examining the damage caused by the blaze at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, Maharashtra.

There were 90 patients in the hospital at the time of the time, 18 of which were in ICU.

The fire broke out after a blast in an air conditioner in the ICU unit.