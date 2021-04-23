'Bandish Bandits' actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest

Actor Amit Mistry passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest in a hospital in the city.
He was in his mid-forties.
#amitmistry #bandishbandits
The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last at around 9.30 AM
Amit Mistry did memorable roles in films such as Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, A..