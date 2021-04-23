Americans react as SpaceX shuttle carrying four astronauts flies across sky

Residents across the US filmed as a SpaceX launch carrying four astronauts flew across the sky on April 23.

Footage from North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia show the shuttle light up the sky as it flies towards space.

The various filmers are heard giving their reactions as they spot the rocket streak across the sky.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station.