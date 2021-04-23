Residents in India rush to refill oxygen cylinders in attempt to save loved ones with COVID-19

Residents in Gujarat, India, rush to refill oxygen cylinders in an attempt to save their loved ones with COVID-19.

Footage from April 23 shows locals in Rajkot queuing up outside a centre that refills oxygen cylinders that are used to treat COVID-19 patients.

On Friday (April 23), India recorded 332,730 coronavirus cases, the highest one-day tally anywhere in the world for the second consecutive day.