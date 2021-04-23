Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for California Governor

The longtime Republican shared a press release on Twitter.

California has been my home for nearly 50 years.

I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality, Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter.

But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.

, Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter.

Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision, Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter.

Jenner had been reportedly considering a bid for office if a petition to recall CA Gov.

Gavin Newsom triggered an election.

Recall organizers say they've gathered over 2 million signatures, exceeding the 1.5 million needed to satisfy a recall.

But those signatures must first be verified, .

And the state Finance Department must provide a cost estimate for the election prior to the findings being reviewed by a legislative panel.

If everything checks out after all of that, an election date will be set