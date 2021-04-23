Simone Biles Leaves Nike and Signs With Athleta

Athleta, Gap Inc.'s athletic clothing unit, is "excited to welcome Simone to the Athleta family and work together to further our mission of empowering women and girls.".

Simone believes in championing the next generation of female athletes as much as we do, and we are confident this partnership will continue to build community with our customers and enrich our brand, Mary Beth Laughton, president and chief executive officer of Athleta, via statement.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, "admire[s] Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women's individual and collective strength.".

Together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond, Simone Biles, via statement.

Other athletes who have dropped Nike include Steph Curry, Bryce Harper, Tom Brady and Lionel Messi.

Fellow Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix also left Nike to sign with Athleta in 2019.

According to Felix, Nike, which has faced criticism over how it treats pregnant athletes, .

Offered her 70% less after having an emergency C-section in 2018